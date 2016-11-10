FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Markets are analyzing the impact of Trump's win on trade: RBNZ
#Business News
November 10, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 10 months ago

Markets are analyzing the impact of Trump's win on trade: RBNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two people walk towards the entrance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in the New Zealand capital city of Wellington, March 22, 2016.Rebecca Howard/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday the United States needs to think very seriously about its trade leadership in the Asia Pacific region.

RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler also told legislators that markets were analyzing the impact on trade stemming from Donald Trump's stunning win in the U.S. presidential elections.

The comments followed the central bank's widely expected decision to cut rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.75 percent.

Reporting by Jane Wardell and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

