FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Helicopter crashes at New Zealand glacier, killing all seven on board
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2015 / 12:53 AM / 2 years ago

Helicopter crashes at New Zealand glacier, killing all seven on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A helicopter crashed at a remote New Zealand glacier tourist spot on Saturday, killing all seven on board, police said.

Rescuers found the wreck of the helicopter in a crevasse at Fox Glacier, on the west coast of New Zealand’s South Island, but were unable to reach it due to difficult terrain, police said in a statement.

Four tourists from the United Kingdom, two from Australia and a New Zealand pilot were on board the helicopter reported missing on Saturday morning local time.

Police said they were liaising with embassies to contact next of kin and would attempt to recover the bodies on Sunday.

Local media said the helicopter was operated by Alpine Adventures, which provides scenic flights and landings on the glacier.

In 2010, a plane headed for Fox Glacier crashed while taking off from a nearby town, killing all nine people on board.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in Wellington and Morag MacKinnon in Perth; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.