5 months ago
China's Huawei to spend $300 million in New Zealand expansion
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
March 21, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 5 months ago

China's Huawei to spend $300 million in New Zealand expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] will spend NZ$400 million ($282 million) on research and development in New Zealand, the government said on Wednesday.

With domestic partners in New Zealand, the Chinese company will build a cloud data center and innovation labs at universities in Christchurch and Wellington, New Zealand economic development minister Simon Bridges and science minister Paul Goldsmith said in a joint statement.

"The initiatives that Huawei is committing to will also help strengthen our research and development activity and capability building in the digital and technological world," Bridges said.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

