China's Huawei to spend $300 million in New Zealand expansion

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] will spend NZ$400 million ($282 million) on research and development in New Zealand, the government said on Wednesday.

With domestic partners in New Zealand, the Chinese company will build a cloud data center and innovation labs at universities in Christchurch and Wellington, New Zealand economic development minister Simon Bridges and science minister Paul Goldsmith said in a joint statement.

"The initiatives that Huawei is committing to will also help strengthen our research and development activity and capability building in the digital and technological world," Bridges said.