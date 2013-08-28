FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fonterra resumes Sri Lanka operations after suspension
August 28, 2013 / 4:44 AM / in 4 years

Fonterra resumes Sri Lanka operations after suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fonterra's Anchor brand milk powder packets are seen on shelves at a shop in Colombo August 21, 2013.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan subsidiary of New Zealand’s Fonterra (FSF.NZ) resumed operations on Wednesday, a company official said, after closing temporarily last week amid staff safety concerns following protests and a court ban.

“We have resumed operations today,” a Fonterra spokesperson told Reuters.

Fonterra (FSF.NZ), the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said on Friday it suspended operations in Sri Lanka after it faced product bans, court cases and angry demonstrations over its milk products in the country.

Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

