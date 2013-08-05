FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam orders recall of Fonterra milk powder
August 5, 2013 / 3:15 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam orders recall of Fonterra milk powder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has ordered an immediate recall and halt of circulation of a milk powder manufactured by Fonterra after New Zealand authorities said some of the protein concentrate produced there was found to be contaminated.

Abbott Laboratories S.A office in Vietnam, the owner of the milk powder manufactured by Fonterra in New Zealand, will conduct the recall and report the result by August 9, the Health Ministry-run Vietnam Foodstuff Safety Department said in a statement on its website (vfa.gov.vn).

Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said it had sold New Zealand-made whey protein concentrate contaminated with Clostridium Botulinum to importers in six countries for possible use in infant formula, body building powder, and other products.

Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
