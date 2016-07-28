OceanaGold reports fatality at New Zealand mine

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corporation <OGC.AX, OGC.NZ> said on Friday it has suspended operations at its Waihi operation on New Zealand’s North Island after an underground mining operator was fatally injured late on Thursday.

”The accident is currently under investigation and the company is fully cooperating with Police authorities and

WorkSafe New Zealand to determine the cause,” OceanaGold said in a press release.

According to Radio New Zealand, the load driver was found dead after his vehicle rolled down a tunnel.

OceanaGold Corp has assets in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. In 2016, it expects to produce 385,000 to 425,000 ounces of gold from the combined New Zealand and Didipio operations in the Philippines.