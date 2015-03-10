FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand police reveal threat to contaminate infant formula
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 3 years ago

New Zealand police reveal threat to contaminate infant formula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand police said on Tuesday that a threat had been made to contaminate infant formula as a protest against the use of an agricultural pesticide.

A trading halt was placed on shares in Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter. Shares in smaller dairy firms A2 Milk and Synlait Milk were also suspended.

Anonymous letters had been sent to a national farmers’ group accompanied by contaminated packages of infant formula, with a threat of contamination unless use of the poison known as “1080” ceased by the end of March.

The Ministry of Primary Industries said infant and other formula was safe, and police said supply chain security had been increased.

Police said they were treating the issue as blackmail.

Writing by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.