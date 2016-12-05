FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
NZ deputy PM English says considering leadership after PM Key resignation
#World News
December 5, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 9 months ago

NZ deputy PM English says considering leadership after PM Key resignation

New Zealand Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Bill English speaks to members of the media in Wellington, New Zealand, December 5, 2016 to announce he is considering running for the leadership of the ruling National Party after the surprise resignation of Prime Minister John Key.Charlotte Greenfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Bill English said on Monday he is considering running for the leadership the ruling National Party after the surprise resignation of Prime Minister John Key.

"I'll be talking to caucus and family today and tonight," English, who is also the finance minister, told reporters in Wellington. "I wouldn't stand if there wasn't strong caucus support for me standing."

English is considered the front runner to replace Key as prime minister in a party vote planned for Dec. 12. Key said he would vote for English if he decided to stand.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry

