9 months ago
New Zealand finance minister says he'll stand for PM
#World News
December 5, 2016 / 11:35 PM / 9 months ago

New Zealand finance minister says he'll stand for PM

New Zealand Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Bill English speaks to members of the media in Wellington, New Zealand, December 5, 2016 to announce he is considering running for the leadership of the ruling National Party after the surprise resignation of Prime Minister John Key.Charlotte Greenfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Bill English said on Tuesday he will stand as a candidate to replace outgoing prime minister John Key.

Key, who is part-way through a third, three-year term that has been marked by political stability and economic reform, announced his surprise resignation on Monday, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

English, who is considered the frontrunner to take his place, told reporters after a caucus meeting at parliament that he had "plenty of strong indications of support."

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Swati Pandey. Writing by Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin

