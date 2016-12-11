New Zealand Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Bill English speaks to members of the media in Wellington, New Zealand, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

WELLINGTON New Zealand Finance Minister Bill English was elected the country's new leader on Monday after the ruling National Party voted him to power in a special caucus meeting.

English, who was alone in the race, announced Social Housing Minister Paula Bennett as the deputy leader after the meeting in New Zealand's distinctive "Beehive" parliament building in the capital, Wellington.

The appointment of English, which was widely expected, comes a week after John Key stepped down as the prime minister in a shock decision at the height of his popularity.

English, who will be sworn in later in the day, has already lined up senior cabinet minister Steven Joyce, the minister for economic development, to replace him in the finance ministry.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Mary Milliken)