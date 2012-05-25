New Zealand's Christchurch shaken by 5.2 quake

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s second largest city Christchurch was shaken by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The government seismology agency said the quake was centered 10 kilometers east of the city at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The city was devastated by a force 6.3 quake in February last year, killing nearly 200 people, and destroying the central business district and making large areas of surrounding suburbs uninhabitable.

Media reported residents in some areas rushed into the streets, but there no reports of damage or any injuries.

The city has been hit by thousands of aftershocks since last year’s quake.