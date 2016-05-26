New Zealand parliament in lock down after security threat ahead of budget

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s parliament was in lock down on Thursday after a security threat, but the annual 2016 budget would proceed as planned.

New Zealand police said a man had been arrested in relation to the incident and that a vehicle at the center of the threat had been cleared and will be removed from the parliament forecourt.

“The security situation is contained, however Parliament remained locked down. #Budget2016 proceeding as planned,” NZ Parliament tweeted.

New Zealand will present its annual budget at 10 p.m. ET.