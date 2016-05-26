FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand parliament in lock down after security threat ahead of budget
May 26, 2016 / 1:29 AM / a year ago

New Zealand parliament in lock down after security threat ahead of budget

A vehicle at the centre of a security threat that caused New Zealand's parliament to go into lock down, is seen before it was removed from the parliament forecourt in Wellington, New Zealand, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Howard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s parliament was in lock down on Thursday after a security threat, but the annual 2016 budget would proceed as planned.

New Zealand police said a man had been arrested in relation to the incident and that a vehicle at the center of the threat had been cleared and will be removed from the parliament forecourt.

“The security situation is contained, however Parliament remained locked down. #Budget2016 proceeding as planned,” NZ Parliament tweeted.

New Zealand will present its annual budget at 10 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry

