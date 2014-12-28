FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ pension fund, Infratil acquire RetireAustralia
#Deals
December 28, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

NZ pension fund, Infratil acquire RetireAustralia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s state-run pension fund and utilities investor Infratil Ltd (IFT.NZ) will acquire Australian retirement village operator RetireAustralia in a deal worth A$640.2 million ($519.91 million) as they gain exposure to Australia’s growing retirement services sector.

The two parties will each take a 50 percent stake in RetireAustralia, currently owned by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing and the J.P. Morgan Global Special Opportunities Group, the Superannuation fund and Infratil said in a statement dated Dec. 24.

They will fund the acquisition through cash equity of A$214.8 million each, while the balance will be funded by existing bank debt on RetireAustralia’s balance sheet.

“RetireAustralia provides a strong platform in an Australian sector that offers very attractive long-term growth prospects,” Infratil CEO Marko Bogoievski said in a statement. RetireAustralia operates 28 retirement village across Australia.

The Superannuation fund and Infratil said they expected to settle the deal on Dec. 31.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Michael Urquhart

