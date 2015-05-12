FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. delay on trade bill will push out TPP trade deal: NZ trade minister
#Politics
May 12, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. delay on trade bill will push out TPP trade deal: NZ trade minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A blockage in granting the U.S. administration authority to negotiate a Pacific regional trade deal is a concern and will delay reaching a final agreement, New Zealand’s trade minister said on Wednesday.

U.S. Senate Democrats blocked debate on a bill that would have smoothed the path for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which a White House spokesman called a “procedural snafu”.

Groser said granting fast track authority was vital for the TPP.

“What we’re trying to do is get the fundamental political deal over the line before the Washington summer break,” Groser told Radio New Zealand.

“Even if they sort it out it’s pushing the timetable out,” he said, adding that he doubted a final TPP deal would be reached without the fast track authority.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
