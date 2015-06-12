Nexans says could cut 478 jobs in Europe

PARIS (Reuters) - French cable maker Nexans said on Friday its plans to restructure its business in Europe to cope with a challenging economic climate would lead to 478 job cuts and the creation of 46 new positions.

Along with Italian competitor Prysmian, Nexans is a dominant player in the global cables industry, but it has suffered disproportionately from a downturn in demand, notably in South America, Australia and Europe.

In February, Nexans’ Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Badre had said that Nexans, which aims to save 100 million euros ($112 million) a year in fixed costs over the medium-term, could cut around 500 jobs, mostly this year in Europe.

The project may involve all European countries and in particular France, Norway and Germany, Nexans said on Friday.

It will give more details on the project when it releases its half-year results in July.

($1 = 0.8902 euros)