Nexen says North Sea Buzzard oilfield may be shut another week

The Nexen building is seen in downtown Calgary, Alberta, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

LONDON (Reuters) - Production at the North Sea Buzzard oilfield may be shut for up to a week as its operator Nexen works to demobilize a drilling rig, the latest delay to restarting one of the region’s most important fields.

While industry sources said the 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)field may return to operation sooner, Calgary-based Nexen said on Tuesday Buzzard could be shut for “up to 10 consecutive days” starting from Aug. 30 when output was last stopped.

Buzzard is closely watched by oil traders worldwide as it is the biggest contributor to the Forties oil stream, the largest of the four physical crude grades that underpin the price of international benchmark Brent oil futures.

“This operation is highly weather dependent and requires calm conditions at sea for up to 10 consecutive days,” a spokeswoman for Nexen in Aberdeen said in a statement.

“With fair weather forecast the decision was made to shut down on Saturday 30 August and good progress is being made.”

Nexen was bought by China’s state-backed China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) last year.

Nexen has struggled to ramp up output after summer maintenance, with a series of aborted restarts in the last week.

The field went offline in July for planned maintenance and returned on Monday Aug. 26. After restarting the field Nexen shut it down within about 24 hours to start work on demobilizing the drilling rig, the company said last week.

Output returned on Thursday but Nexen took the field offline again on Saturday for what the company said was planned work.

Traders said the shutdowns were reminiscent of 2012 when the Buzzard field experienced a series of delays during start-up after prolonged maintenance, creating volatility in the Brent price as investors struggled to gauge supplies.

But the latest shutdown is not expected to lead to a significant rise in international oil prices, traders said on Tuesday, as the Atlantic Basin has seen ample supplies over the summer.

Brent crude oil futures were down $1.42 a barrel at $101.37 at 1501 GMT on Tuesday, close to a 14-month low. [O/R]

The outage may support price differentials for physical North Sea cargoes, however, especially for those loading in the near future.

Price differentials are the premiums or discounts at which physical cargoes trade to Brent. Differentials of many North Sea crudes collapsed to multi-year lows this summer due to weak demand and ample supplies of competing crude grades.

Forties production was expected to be around 340,000 bpd in September, according to the original loading program, but cargoes may now be delayed. [O/LOAD]

International oil prices have weakened due to ample supplies, with imports to the United States falling because of rising domestic output, while OPEC members Iraq and Libya have maintained or increased output, despite internal political instability.