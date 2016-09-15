FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
British retailer Next says trading volatile as profit slips
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 15, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

British retailer Next says trading volatile as profit slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shoppers pass a branch of Next retail in London, Britain, September 15, 2016.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) reported a 1.5 percent fall in first-half profit on Thursday and said trading since July had been challenging and volatile.

Next has been Britain's most successful clothing retailer of the last decade but warned in March that 2016 could be its toughest year since 2008. Its shares have fallen by over a quarter so far this year.

"In March we predicted a challenging year and this has been reflected in our first-half results," the group said, after sales from full-priced goods fell by 0.3 percent. The firm, which trades from more than 500 shops in Britain and Ireland, some 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and online, said it made a pretax profit of 342 million pounds ($453 million) in the six months to the end of July.

It retained its full-year sales guidance but said it expected to have a clearer picture of trading conditions at the beginning of November when it reports its third-quarter sales.

"There has been some talk of a general retail bounce in July and whilst Next did enjoy very strong sales in July, this was driven by a much larger end-of-season sale," the company said.

"Full price sales in July remained subdued, so we do not believe that July trading represented any change in underlying consumer spending patterns. Trading since July ...has remained challenging and volatile."

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.