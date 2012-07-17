FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PFGBest regulator NFA launches review of audit practices
July 17, 2012 / 3:52 AM / in 5 years

PFGBest regulator NFA launches review of audit practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Futures Association (NFA), the industry group that was failed brokerage PFGBest’s front-line regulator, said on Monday it has begun a “careful internal review” of its audit practices in the wake of revelations that the Iowa-based brokers may have engaged in a 20-year fraud.

The NFA’s chairman directed the group’s Special Committee for the Protection of Customer Funds to retain outside law firm Jenner and Block to conduct the review, which will include both general practices and the specific instances surrounding the failure of Peregrine Financial Group, it said in a statement.

“NFA intends to identify and implement any regulatory oversight changes that may be necessary to improve the detection of fraud and protection of segregated customer funds,” it said. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gary Hill)

