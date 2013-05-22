FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco's Crabtree has surgery on torn Achilles
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 22, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

San Francisco's Crabtree has surgery on torn Achilles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree has had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon but is not expected to miss the entire 2013-14 season, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Wednesday.

Crabtree, San Francisco’s leading receiver last season when they reached the Super Bowl before being beaten 34-31 by the Baltimore Ravens, injured his right Achilles during an organized team activity on Tuesday.

“(Coach) Jim Harbaugh tells media @KingCrab15 has torn Achilles tendon but has had successful surgery. Crabtree not expected to miss full season,” the 49ers tweeted on Wednesday.

“We feel like someone is going to emerge there,” Harbaugh later told reporters about the challenge facing the 49ers’ younger receivers in Crabtree’s absence.

Crabtree, 25, caught 20 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s playoffs after setting career-best marks with 1,105 yards, nine touchdowns and 85 receptions during the regular season.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.