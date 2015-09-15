No dream 49ers debut for Australian rugby convert Hayne

Sep 14, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne (38) catches the ball on a punt return against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jarryd Hayne’s hopes of making a fairytale start to his NFL career slipped away when he fumbled his very first punt return on Monday, but the Australian rugby league convert settled and gave the San Francisco 49ers glimpses of his huge potential.

Hayne walked away from a glittering career in the top-flight National Rugby League (NRL) a year ago in a bid to realize his dream of playing in the NFL and earned a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man squad earlier this month.

After getting off to the worst possible start at Levi’s Stadium, Hayne, who had no prior experience of American football before this year, finished with four rushes for 13 yards, and one catch for seven yards in the 49ers’ 20-3 win over Minnesota.

With a large Australian media contingent live blogging his debut, Hayne took his chance to show off some of the powerful running skills that earned him two most valuable player awards in Australia’s NRL.

In addition to punt returns, Hayne was able to play several downs on offense after 49ers back-up rusher Reggie Bush went down with a leg injury.

The injury to Bush could also open the door for Hayne in the coming weeks.

Hayne announced that he would pursue a career in the NFL last October and San Francisco signed him to a three-year deal as an unrestricted free agent in March, though he was not guaranteed to make the team. He sealed his spot on the roster with a head-turning pre-season that saw him impress at running back and as a punt returner.