San Francisco 49ers release Australian Jarryd Hayne

San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne (38) catches the ball on a punt return against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers waived former Australian Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne on Saturday.

Hayne, a running back, was let go to make room for Kendall Gaskins, who was promoted from the team’s practice squad, the National Football League team said.

The 27-year-old Hayne had an impressive training camp and made San Francisco’s opening day roster. But he was used sparingly in the first seven games, gaining only 25 yards on eight carries and had eight punt returns for 76 yards.

He left the Australian Rugby League to sign a three-year contract with the 49ers last March.

The 49ers, 2-5 this season, lost starting running back Carlos Hyde to a foot injury last Sunday.