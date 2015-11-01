'Hayne Plane' grounded as 49ers waive Australian

San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne (38) catches the ball on a punt return against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former rugby league international Jarryd Hayne has suffered a setback in his fledgling National Football League career after the Australian was waived by the San Francisco 49ers.

Nicknamed the ‘Hayne Plane’, he struggled to make an impression in his six games and was let go to make room for Kendall Gaskins, who was promoted from the practice squad.

Hayne gave up a lucrative career in Australia’s National Rugby League to try his hand at American football and earned a spot on San Francisco’s opening day roster after an impressive training camp.

He struggled to reproduce that form in his limited chances when the season got underway, however, gaining only 25 yards on eight carries and getting 76 yards from eight punt returns.

Hayne was cut from the roster for the 49ers’ 20-3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 22 after having a patchy game against Baltimore in which he fumbled his first return.

The 49ers, 2-5 this season, lost starting running back Carlos Hyde to a foot injury against the Ravens, raising hopes in Australia that Hayne might be due for more action.

Hayne will be eligible to return to the 49ers practice squad if he clears waivers.

“Blessed for another test,” Tweeted the 27-year-old, a two-times most valuable player in the NRL.

“Wish my guys all the best against the Rams. if nothing happens I’ll be back on Tuesday.”

The 49ers take on the Rams (3-3) in St. Louis on Sunday.