Hayne signs for 49ers practice squad

Sep 14, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne (38) poses with an Australian flag after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers have signed running back Jarryd Hayne to their practice squad, the team said on Monday, just days after waiving the former rugby league international. The Australian was released by the team on Saturday and went unclaimed before resurfacing with San Francisco.

Hayne was quite the improbable story when he gave up a lucrative career in Australia’s National Rugby League to attempt a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.

He earned a spot with the 49ers but failed to make a strong impression.

In six games he gained only 25 yards on eight carries and recorded 76 yards from eight punt returns.

Hayne’s first regular season touch in the NFL was a muffed punt and he fumbled another punt away in his last action on October 22 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers are in the midst of a difficult season and are last in the NFC West at 2-6.