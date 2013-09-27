FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
49ers back on track with big win over Rams
#Sports News
September 27, 2013 / 4:47 AM / 4 years ago

49ers back on track with big win over Rams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore (L) gets past St. Louis Rams free safety Rodney McLeod to run in a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game in St. Louis, Missouri, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

(Reuters) - Running back Frank Gore pounded out 153 yards while Colin Kaepernick roared back to form as the visiting San Francisco 49ers spanked St. Louis Rams 35-11 in the National Football League on Thursday.

Last season’s Super Bowl losers came into the contest with just one win but evened their ledger at 2-2 as quarterback Kaepernick went 15/23 for 167 yards with two touchdowns.

It was a welcome return to form for Kaepernick after he completed just 47.3 percent of his passes and added four interceptions in back-to-back losses coming in.

Gore ensured the visitors were moving the chains all night with his 20 carries, including a 34-yard touchdown, while receiver Anquan Boldin added 90 yards from five catches with a touchdown.

The Rams (1-3) led the NFC West divisional contest 3-0 early before the 49ers scored twice in the second quarter for a 14-3 halftime lead.

They added two further unanswered touchdowns in the second half before the home side claimed a late score and two-point conversion.

San Francisco backup running back Kendall Hunter rushed for a 29-yard touchdown late in the game to complete the rout.

Rams quarterback Sam Bradford was 19/41 for 202 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a fumble in the loss.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
