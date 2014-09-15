Chicago comeback crashes San Francisco's housewarming party

Sep 14, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Willie Young (97) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. The Chicago Bears defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Bears scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun San Francisco 28-20 on Sunday, which spoiled the 49ers first game in their new billion-dollar stadium.

Jay Cutler tossed four touchdown passes, including three in the fourth, to help the Bears get their first win of the season.

”Jay kept telling us we were still in it,“ Bears tight end Martellus Bennett, who caught one of Cutler’s touchdown passes, told reporters. ”He did a great job of controlling the emotions of each player on offense.

“He did a great job with the coaches, worrying about the next drive and not what just happened. When your quarterback does that, then everyone does.”

After being down 17-0 in the second quarter and 20-7 in the third, Cutler found Brandon Marshall on a five-yard toss early in the final quarter to pull Chicago to 20-14.

Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller then intercepted a pass on San Francisco’s next possession and Cutler put the visitors ahead 21-20 on a three-yard throw to Martellus Bennett.

Sep 14, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald (91) talks with Chicago Bears wide reciever Santonio Holmes (14)at the end of their NFL football game at Levis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago capitalized on yet another interception from Colin Kaepernick when Cutler drove the team 42 yards and connected with Marshall again for the final score.

San Francisco drove down to Chicago’s 17-yard line on their final possession but Kaepernick threw an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The 49ers quarterback passed for 248 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another 66 yards, but gave up three interceptions.

It was San Francisco’s first game in their new stadium in Santa Clara after ending a long and successful tenure at Candlestick Park last season.

“It’s very disappointing in the sense that knowing the first home game here at the new stadium, all of the events and stuff that was going on and then us needing the win, that’s what we wanted,” 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis said. “It doesn’t feel good.”

Chicago picked up just 216 yards of total offense.