Seahawks defense stifles 49ers

Oct 22, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Seattle Seahawks continued their defensive dominance of the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, sacking Colin Kaepernick six times in a 20-3 victory in a matchup of recent NFC Super Bowl representatives.

Running back Marshawn Lynch rushed for a touchdown, quarterback Russell Wilson threw for one and kicker Steven Hauschka made two field goals, lifting the Seahawks (3-4) to their third consecutive low-scoring win over the 49ers (2-5) in the past two seasons.

Defensive end Michael Bennett recorded a career-best 3 1/2 sacks as the Seahawks recorded a near-identical win to the 19-3 victory they registered on the same field over the 49ers last Thanksgiving.

Seattle also beat the 49ers 17-7 last December en route to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Wilson passed for 235 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown to rookie receiver Tyler Lockett in the second quarter.

The touchdown for Lockett, who had five catches for 79 yards, was his first as a receiver this season after having previously returned a kickoff and a punt for scores. He became just the second rookie since 2000 to record that triple.

The 49ers intercepted Wilson twice. He completed 18 of his 24 attempts.

SEAHAWKS DOMINATE

Running back Lynch, who vomited on the sidelines late in the first quarter and sat out about 11 minutes, had a game- and season-high 122 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Oct 22, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

His touchdown came on a one-yard dive at the end of Seattle’s first possession of the game.

Hauschka’s field goals came in the second quarter, a 49-yarder, and the fourth quarter, a 46-yarder.

The Seahawks outgained the 49ers 411-148 yards in the game.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Phil Dawson provided the 49ers’ scoring with a 35-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

Kaepernick was able to get off just 24 passes, completing 13 for 124 yards. He was not intercepted.

Running back Carlos Hyde had 40 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers, who have lost five of their last six games.

Tight end Vernon Davis caught four passes for 61 yards to lead 49ers receivers.

Wilson’s bomb to Lockett that increased the Seahawks’ lead to 17-0 with 2:44 left in the second quarter.

Wilson earlier connected with wide receiver Jermaine Kearse for 21 yards to ignite the five-play, 90-yard drive that took just 2:57.