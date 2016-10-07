Johnson powers Cards to much-needed win over 49ers

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 33-21. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - David Johnson rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Drew Stanton threw two scoring passes to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 33-21 on Thursday.

Stanton, who made his first start since Dec. 11, 2014 at St. Louis in place of the concussed Carson Palmer, completed 11 of 28 passes for 124 yards and two scores with no interceptions.

The Cardinals (2-3) forced three turnovers and turned them into two touchdowns and a field goal.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell intercepted a pass in the second quarter, setting up a touchdown, and sacked 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert in the end zone with 1:17 left to play for a safety.

Gabbert completed 18 of 31 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for the 49ers (1-4), who lost their fourth successive game. He ran 10 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde carried 22 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley caught eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers were without All-Pro inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman, who tore his left Achilles tendon on Sunday against Dallas and was placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

The 49ers took a 7-0 lead with 4:12 left in the first half on Gabbert's nine-yard touchdown pass to Kerley.

Arizona pulled even on Stanton's 21-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Fitzgerald with 1:40 left in the half.

On the second-half opening kick, Cardinals tight end Ifeanyi Momah stripped the ball from San Francisco's Chris Davis and recovered at the 49ers' 14.

The 49ers appeared to hold Arizona to a 26-yard field goal, but cornerback Rashard Robinson was penalized for running into the kicker, extending the drive.

One play later, Johnson scored on a four-yard run, giving Arizona a 14-7 lead.

Arizona then forced a punt and drove 71 yards in six plays for a touchdown, with Stanton hitting Fitzgerald in the back of the end zone for 29 yards with 7:35 still left in the third quarter.

San Francisco answered with an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, cutting Arizona's lead to 21-14 on Hyde's 1-yard run with 1:54 left in the third.

But on the first play of the fourth quarter, Cardinals cornerback Marcus Cooper cut in front of Kerley to intercept Gabbert's pass along the left sideline and returned 12 yards to the 24.

That set up Chandler Catanzaro's 36-yard field goal, extending Arizona's lead to 24-14 with 13:39 left to play.

Johnson increased Arizona's lead to 31-14 with a one-yard touchdown run with 4:44 left to play. The 49ers cut San Francisco's lead to 31-21 on Gabbert's one-yard run with 1:52 remaining.