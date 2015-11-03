49ers set to bench quarterback Kaepernick after dismal start

Nov 1, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) watches play on the sidelines during the second half against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome. The Rams won 27-6. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers will bench starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick in favor of Blaine Gabbert, according to multiple reports on Monday. The team’s QB change will take place when the 49ers face the Atlanta Falcons this coming weekend and the move would represent a major fall from grace for Kaepernick, who was once one of the NFL’s brightest young stars.

The 49ers suffered a 27-6 loss to the St Louis Rams on Sunday as they went a second consecutive game without producing a touchdown. San Francisco (2-6) responded to their abysmal start to the campaign by trading away veteran tight end Vernon Davis to the Denver Broncos earlier on Monday.

Now Kaepernick, once the face of the franchise, will also be a victim of team changes.

The 49ers signed Kaepernick to a lucrative six-year contract last year but he has yet to cash in on the promise he showed when he helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl in the 2012 campaign.

Kaepernick has thrown six touchdown passes to five interceptions and five fumbles this season, completing just 59 percent of his passes.