49ers name former Eagles boss as new head coach

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly will join as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chip Kelly is the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

Kelly was fired last month by the Philadelphia Eagles and didn’t have to wait long to receive a second opportunity as an NFL coach. He was reportedly chosen over Mike Shanahan.

Kelly, 52, compiled a 26-21 record in three seasons with the Eagles. He won 10 games in each of his first two seasons before going 6-9 in 2015 and being fired with one game remaining.

Kelly will be tasked with pumping up the San Francisco offense and helping the 49ers bounce back from a dismal 5-11 record. The Eagles averaged 26.9 points and 392.8 yards during his tenure.

The job with Philadelphia was Kelly’s first as an NFL coach.

Part of Kelly’s fallout in Philadelphia stemmed from his quest to gain more power. He was given control of football personnel decisions after the 2014 season and some of his moves - like trading running back LeSean McCoy to Buffalo and signing high-ticket free agent DeMarco Murray to replace him - didn’t pan out.

Kelly also sent receiver DeSean Jackson packing in March 2014 when he didn’t feel Jackson was fully plugged into his philosophies.

San Francisco is requiring Kelly to only serve as a head coach and he will not be in control of personnel. Trent Baalke remains the club’s general manager.

Kelly replaces Jim Tomsula, who lasted just one season as San Francisco’s coach. He is the 20th coach in franchise history.