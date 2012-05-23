All-Pro punter Lee signs contract extension with 49ers

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers have signed three-time All-Pro punter Andy Lee to a six-year contract extension, the National Football League team said on Wednesday.

Lee, who set the league’s single-season record in net punting average (44 yards) last year, will remain with San Francisco through the 2018 season.

“Andy has established himself as one of the top players in the game at his position,” 49ers general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement.

“As we stated earlier this year, it is our objective to keep the core of this team together long term, and this is just another step in that direction.”

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Lee was selected by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2004 draft.

He has played in 128 games for San Francisco and holds team records in punts (723), yards (33,069), gross average (45.7), net average (38.9) and punts downed inside the 20-yard line (209).