Martin happy to start with clean slate in San Fran

(Reuters) - Former Miami offensive lineman Jonathan Martin said on Thursday his trade to the San Francisco 49ers provided him with a ‘blank slate’ as he looks to move on from a bullying scandal at the Dolphins.

Martin left the Dolphins team last October after suffering emotional distress, which prompted a high profile NFL investigation that determined Martin was bullied and harassed by team mates including fellow lineman Richie Incognito.

Martin passed his physical exam on Thursday before holding a conference call as an official member of the 49ers.

“It’s a blank slate for me,” Martin said. “I‘m looking to revitalize my career, getting back to playing ... I couldn’t be happier.”

The trade, which gives the Dolphins a seventh-round pick in 2015 if Martin is on the 49ers’ opening-day roster this season, reunites him with his former Stanford college coach Jim Harbaugh.

Martin walked out on Miami mid-season after accusing team mate Incognito of bullying in a scandal that rocked the NFL and instigated an investigation conducted by Ted Wells.

Wells concluded Incognito and two other offensive linemen engaged in persistent harassment of Martin, another offensive lineman and an assistant trainer.

Martin said he had moved on.

“All that’s in the past at this point,” he said.

”It has worked out great to once again be playing for coach Harbaugh, once again in the Bay Area, playing for a winning franchise, a team that’s had a lot of recent success and to hopefully be able to contribute to further success with this team.

“I have to earn my spot on this team.”