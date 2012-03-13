Wide receiver Moss agrees one-year deal with 49ers

Former Tennessee Titans' wide receiver Randy Moss catches a pass during warms-up prior to their NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami, Florida November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers have given Randy Moss a route back into the NFL after agreeing on a one-year deal with the veteran wide receiver on Monday.

The 35-year-old Moss, who did not play last season after initially retiring, has enjoyed both a spectacular and controversial career as one of the NFL’s most potent deep threats.

He underwent a workout for the 49ers earlier in the day before the two sides worked out a deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Moss is tied for the second most receiving touchdowns in league history with 153, and also has 954 career receptions.

He will bring a proven presence to a 49ers’ team that reached the NFC Championship last season despite lacking an explosive offense, depending largely on its defense and running game.

“We are pleased to add a player with Randy’s wealth of experience to our receiving corps,” 49ers general manager Trent Baalke told the team’s website (49ers.com).

“Randy’s productivity over the course of his career speaks for itself. We look forward to integrating him into our system.”

Moss last played in 2010 when he was traded from the New England Patriots to Minnesota mid-season before being waived by the Vikings. Tennessee picked him up but Moss finished the season with career lows in receptions and receiving yards.