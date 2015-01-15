49ers name Jim Tomsula as new head coach

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers named Jim Tomsula as their head coach on Wednesday, promoting him from defensive line coach to replace Jim Harbaugh.

Tomsula, who joined the 49ers in 2007, will have his hands full replacing Harbaugh, who led the team to three postseason appearances and a Super Bowl berth in four seasons at the team’s helm.

Harbaugh left the team last month after failing to reach the playoffs and was quickly hired as head coach of the University of Michigan football team.

In a statement, the 49ers said Tomsula has been key to developing one of the National Football League’s top defenses.

“After conducting a thorough coaching search and meeting with a number of outstanding candidates, Jim Tomsula clearly is the right man to lead this team,” aid 49ers chief executive Jed York.

This is Tomsula’s first post as an NFL head coach, save for the final game of the 2010 season when he served as the 49ers’ interim head coach.