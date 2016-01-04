49ers ax head coach Tomsula after one season

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers announced the firing of their head coach on Sunday, dumping Jim Tomsula after just one season during which he failed to restore the franchise anywhere close to its former glory. Tomsula was appointed to the top position in place of Jim Harbaugh, who returned to the college ranks following last season when the 49ers began to show signs of decline. But the 2015 season was a bust as the 49ers stumbled to a 5-11 record.

“Jimmy has been a valuable member of the 49ers organization for the last nine years,” chief executive officer Jed York said in a statement.

Tomsula was hampered by the loss of form and injury of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was previously seen as the face of the franchise.

San Francisco also played most of the season without injured running back Carlos Hyde. Tomsula had been an assistant coach with the 49ers from 2007-14, serving one game as interim coach in 2010, before being promoted last year.

San Francisco reached the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, and the NFC Championship the next year, before conflict between Harbaugh and the front office along with player turnover sent them into a downward spiral.

Tomsula was the second head coach axed within hours of the end of the regular season on Sunday, following Cleveland’s Mike Pettine out the door.