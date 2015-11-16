Galette, linebacker for NFL's Redskins, suspended two games

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Injured Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette has been suspended for two games for a domestic violence incident in January at his suburban New Orleans home, the NFL said on Monday.

The misdemeanor simple battery/domestic violence charge against Galette was later dismissed, as was a civil suit against the six-year veteran of the National Football League.

However, the NFL determined that Galette violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy and said the outside linebacker would begin serving his suspension immediately. Since he is injured, he will forfeit the equivalent of two game paychecks.

A 22-year-old woman had alleged that Galette injured her when he forced her out of his home in Kenner, Louisiana, on Jan. 5.

The incident occurred when Galette was a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Galette, 27, was released by the Saints in July and picked up by the Redskins. He suffered a torn Achilles in August during Redskins training camp and has not played this season.

In five seasons with the Saints, Galette had 31.5 sacks.