Colts come up short as Patriots stifle Luck

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Reuters) - For rising young quarterback Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts, their trip to the AFC championship game on Sunday turned into another New England nightmare.

The 45-7 trouncing put the Patriots into the Super Bowl against defending champions Seattle and left Luck with an 0-4 record against New England in his three-year NFL career.

”Long day,“ lamented the 25-year-old. ”They obviously outplayed us and deserve to move on.

“I know my play wasn’t up to where it needs to be to give you a chance to beat a quality, quality team like them.”

The strong armed Luck completed only 12 of 33 passes for 126 yards and two interceptions.

Before Sunday’s disappointing performance, Luck had been enjoying an ascent that seems destined to put him among the highest tier of NFL quarterbacks.

He steered the Colts to the playoffs for the third year in a row as he led the NFL in touchdown passes, surpassed Peyton Manning’s franchise record for yards passing in a season, and continued his advance ever deeper into the playoffs.

The lopsided loss, however, continued a disconcerting trend as his four losses to the AFC powerhouse Patriots have been by 22, 21, 35 and 38 points. In those games he has thrown for six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“It’s hard to find much good right now, fresh off this game,” said Luck. “I guess you could say that we took another step, but we had our sights set higher.”

Coach Chuck Pagano would not blame his quarterback.

”We’re not going to pin it on one guy,“ Pagano said. ”It takes a lot to come up here and win a football game of this magnitude and beat a team that’s as good as this one is.

“It doesn’t all fall on the quarterback.”

Veteran back-up quarterback Matt Hasselbeck tried to explain the frustration of playing the Patriots.

“To be successful we need to run the ball,” he said, pointing to their 83 yards rushing, which was more than doubled by the 177 yards gained by New England.

Hasselbeck said the Patriots always seemed to find a way to take the Colts out of their comfort zone.

“They make you beat them left-handed. They took away some of our favorite things and some of our favorite people. We have to figure out a way to beat them because they are not going away.”