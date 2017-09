San Francisco 49ers Aldon Smith arrives for the Inaugural National Football League Honors in Indianapolis, Indiana, in this file photo taken February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - The National Football League’s San Francisco 49ers released linebacker Aldon Smith on Friday after his arrest on charges of driving under the influence, a team statement said.

“This organization has tried very hard to help Aldon fight his issues. Although he is no longer a member of this team, our support and concern for him will continue,” the statement said.