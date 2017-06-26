FILE PHOTO: Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green returns to the bench after celebrating with fans at the north end zone after scoring a touchdown on a run during the forth quarter of their NFL football game in Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wisconsin December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson/File Photo

Former Green Bay Packers star Ahman Green was charged with child abuse on Monday after allegedly slapping his 15-year-old daughter and shoving her into a kitchen cabinet in a dispute over dirty dishes, according to court papers.

Green, 40, was arrested at his home in a suburb of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and charged with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct after a neighbor called police when the girl fled his home, police said in papers filed in Brown County Circuit Court.

The former National Football League star running back told responding officers that he struck the girl and shoved her late on Sunday after a day-long dispute over household chores, police said.

A representative of Lammi Sports Management, which represents Green, declined to comment. It could not immediately be learned if Green had hired an attorney.

The abuse charge carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Green played in the NFL from 1998 through 2009, including eight seasons with the Packers.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Scott Malone and Matthew Lewis)