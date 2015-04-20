FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doug Buffone, longtime linebacker for NFL's Chicago Bears, dies
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 20, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 2 years ago

Doug Buffone, longtime linebacker for NFL's Chicago Bears, dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Doug Buffone, a linebacker who played 14 seasons for the National Football League’s Chicago Bears before retiring in 1980 as the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, died on Monday at the age of 70, the team said.

Buffone, a fourth-round draft pick whose 24 interceptions remain the most in club history for a linebacker, was found dead in his Chicago home, the coroner’s office said.

No cause of death was released.

“Today is a sad day for Bears nation,” former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher posted on Twitter. “We lost one of our greats. Doug Buffone will be missed.”

Buffone played in 186 games for the Bears, making 1,257 tackles and going over the 100-tackle mark in seven seasons.

The team said in a statement that Buffone ”will always be celebrated as one of the Bears greats for his contributions to his team and the fans who loved him.

“There was no one tougher on Sundays than Doug Buffone.”

Buffone’s team record for games played was ultimately eclipsed by former long snapper Patrick Mannelly, who now holds the mark with 245.

“One time for Doug Buffone! It was an honor to share the #55 with the first legend to wear it,” tweeted Lance Briggs, another former Bears linebacker.

In retirement, Buffone owned restaurants and was a studio host and football analyst for a Chicago radio station.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.