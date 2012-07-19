NFL: Bears' Collins banned one game for substance abuse

(Reuters) - Chicago Bears defensive tackle Nate Collins has been suspended without pay for his team’s first game of the 2012 regular season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the National Football League said on Thursday.

Collins, who signed a one-year contract with Chicago in May, can however participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, according to a league statement.

The league gave no details in their statement of how Collins had breached their rules on substance abuse.

The 24-year-old, who will also forfeit an additional game’s pay, can return to the Bears’ active roster on September 10, after the team’s September 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Collins, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2010, has played 13 games over the past two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 10 assists on tackles and returned one fumble for a touchdown.