Bears QB Cutler back in after concussion for Clausen

Dec 15, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) passes during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. New Orleans won 31-15. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will be back on the gridiron in Chicago’s season finale on Sunday against the Vikings after Jimmy Clausen was ruled out due to a concussion, the team said on Monday.

Clausen, the Bears’ back-up who replaced the slumping Cutler against the Detroit Lions in Week 16, felt concussion symptoms on Sunday night following the 20-14 loss and was ruled out after an examination on Monday.

“Jay gives us the best chance this week. So that’s why he’ll be out there,” head coach Marc Trestman told reporters. “Jay said, ‘I’ll be ready to go.'”

Rookie David Fales will serve as the No. 2 quarterback in Week 17.

Clausen suffered the concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-14 loss to the Lions after a helmet-to-helmet blow by Detroit defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, the Bears (5-10) said.

Ansah received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, but Clausen remained in the game and displayed no concussion-related symptoms following the play or on the sidelines, and passed post-game concussion tests, the team said.

Clausen had been named to replace Cutler, the NFL’s highest-paid player, early last week.