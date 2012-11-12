Texans win physical bout over Bears

(Reuters) - The Houston Texans overcame bitterly cold conditions and driving rain to beat the Chicago Bears 13-6 on Sunday in a gritty clash between two of the top defenses in the NFL.

Playing through the cold conditions at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the Texans (8-1) traded hard-hitting blows with the Bears and prevailed to remain top of the AFC and prove their title credentials.

Arian Foster fought for 102 yards rushing and caught a two-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for a 10-3 Texans lead that stood out in a game that featured little offense.

Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler was knocked out of the game with concussion late in the second period after taking a hard hit that forced him to stay in the locker room at halftime.

Backup Jason Campbell could only lead the home team to a third-quarter field goal against the determined Houston defense while the Texans added a field goal in the fourth from Shayne Graham, his second of the game.

Chicago’s final drive attempt to tie the game stalled at their own 40-yard line.

Though the Bears (7-2) entered the game as the league’s best at creating turnovers, the Texans outshone them with four, including three in the first quarter.