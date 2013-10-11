Chicago continue Giants and Manning's misery

Oct 10, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) rushes the ball against New York Giants strong safety Antrel Rolle (26) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10 (Reuters - The Chicago Bears have continued to pile the misery on the New York Giants, forging a 27-21 National Football League victory on Thursday to leave Eli Manning and the Giants mired in their worst start to a season in almost 40 years.

The Giants are now 0-6 for the first time in 37 seasons, when they started 0-9, while the Bears, led by two-touchdowns from wide receiver Brandon Marshall, improved to 4-2.

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler completed 24 of 36 passes for 262 yards, throwing two touchdown passes to Marshall who totaled 87 yards from nine receptions.

“I have to be honest. This year it is like night and day (compared to other years). He’s unbelievable,” Marshall said of Cutler.

”I‘m lost for words when I talk about him. There is some credit to Marc Trestman, but Jay is probably the smartest man in any room.

“We are a young offence, it’s a new offence, we’re still building that chemistry not only with players but with the players and coaches. I think as we get into the season a little deeper our offence will be even more efficient.”

Manning’s terrible start to the season continued as he threw two interceptions in his first five attempts, with the second returned 48 yards for the first touchdown of the game by Bears cornerback Tim Jennings.

The Giants quarterback helped his team claw their way back but surrendered their final chance with his third interception of the game and 15th of the season inside the final two minutes.

Tight end Brandon Myers was unable to pull in a high pass and Jennings was waiting to pounce to clinch the Bears fourth win.

Manning ended with 14 from 26 for 239 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Giants kept pace early as the two teams traded two touchdowns each before the Bears scored the last 10 points of the first half to take a 24-14 lead into the break.

Giants running back Brandon Jacobs scored his second touchdown in the third quarter to pull within six points but they could not find a way to get the lead.

“We played hard, we fought, we did a lot of good things, but not enough,” Giants coach Tom Coughlin told reporters.