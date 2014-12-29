Bears ditch head coach Trestman and general manager

Dec 21, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Bears have fired head coach Marc Trestman and general manager Phil Emery, the team announced on Twitter on Monday.

The axe fell after the Bears stumbled to a 5-11 record in the 2014 regular season that ended on Sunday, their worst record in a decade.

Trestman was 8-8 in his first season in charge. Emery was 23-25 in three seasons with the Bears.

It was a season of apparent discontent in Chicago as reports surfaced of locker room unrest.

One of Trestman’s coaches, offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer, acknowledged earlier this month being the source of a media report saying that the team had “buyer’s remorse” over the signing of quarterback Jay Cutler to a new seven-year $126 million contract.