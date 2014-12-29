FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bears ditch head coach Trestman and general manager
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 29, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Bears ditch head coach Trestman and general manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Bears have fired head coach Marc Trestman and general manager Phil Emery, the team announced on Twitter on Monday.

The axe fell after the Bears stumbled to a 5-11 record in the 2014 regular season that ended on Sunday, their worst record in a decade.

Trestman was 8-8 in his first season in charge. Emery was 23-25 in three seasons with the Bears.

It was a season of apparent discontent in Chicago as reports surfaced of locker room unrest.

One of Trestman’s coaches, offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer, acknowledged earlier this month being the source of a media report saying that the team had “buyer’s remorse” over the signing of quarterback Jay Cutler to a new seven-year $126 million contract.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.