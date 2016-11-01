Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off to running back Jordan Howard (24) against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) directs his team against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) talks with Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Chad Greenway (52) after the game at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Minnesota 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) is defended by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) and defensive end Brian Robison (96) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Jay Cutler threw for 252 yards and a touchdown and Jordan Howard ran for 153 yards and a score as the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-10 at Soldier Field on Monday.

Cutler, who missed five straight games with a sprained thumb, was efficient and completed 20 of 31 passes for Chicago (2-6), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Cutler's 11-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery gave the Bears a 20-3 lead with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter.

The scoring catch was the first of the season for Jeffery, who had four catches for the Bears as did Howard. Tight end Zach Miller finished with seven catches for 88 yards.

Minnesota (6-2) failed to reach the end zone until a little more than five minutes left when Sam Bradford connected with Stefon Diggs on a 25-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-6. Bradford threw for 228 yards on 23-of-37 passing in the loss.

Until the Vikings' late scoring strike, the Bears' defense shut the Vikings down and sacked Bradford five times as the Vikings lost for the second straight week following six straight victories.

The Bears led 13-3 at halftime behind a dominating defensive performance that forced the Vikings to punt on their first five possessions.

The defense maintained the shutout before the Vikings managed a Blair Walsh 30-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Minnesota's lone first-half scoring drive was extended on a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty against the Bears after Pernell McPhee sacked Bradford, who fumbled on the play. Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen recovered Bradford's fumble, which allowed the Vikings' offense to remain on the field due to the penalty.

The Vikings drove inside Chicago's 10-yard line before the defense shut Minnesota down and sacked Bradford for a 10-yard loss before Walsh connected on the field goal.

(Editing by Andrew Both)