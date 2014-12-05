Cowboys tame Bears to remain perfect on road

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws in the first half of their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dallas quarterback Tony Romo picked apart the Chicago defense as the Cowboys maintained their perfect record on the road this season with a 41-28 victory over the Bears on Thursday.

The win took the Cowboys to 6-0 away from home this season as Dallas remained the only NFL team undefeated on their travels.

Romo tossed three touchdown passes to build a commanding 35-7 lead by the end of three quarters, while running back DeMarco Murray produced 179 yards in rushing and capped his dominant display with a touchdown.

Murray, who leads the NFL in rushing, also made nine catches for 49 yards.

“He did a good job being persistent,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters of Murray’s exploits. “Like a lot of great backs, he gets better the more he touches the ball.”

Dallas (9-4) has clinched its first winning season in five years and now trail the first-place Philadelphia Eagles by a half-game in the NFC East. They face a critical rematch with the Eagles on Dec. 14 when Dallas will be seeking revenge after Philadelphia handed the Cowboys a 33-10 thrashing on Thanksgiving.

Chicago (5-8) scored 21 points in the final quarter, but the final scoreline flattered the home side as the game had been decided long before their late flurry.

Making matters worse, the Bears lost star receiver Brandon Marshall to a rib injury in the second quarter. He did not return.

The Cowboys led 14-7 at halftime but blew the game open with 21 unanswered points in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler finally broke loose by throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery and rushed for another himself.

However, he threw an interception on Chicago’s final possession to end their hopes of another scoring drive.

Bears running back Matt Forte had a touchdown but managed just 26 yards rushing, giving him a combined 32 yards on the ground in his last two games.

“We’re making too many mistakes, too many penalties in all three phases, certainly tonight, which debilitated us,” Bears coach Marc Trestman admitted.