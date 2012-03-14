Bears acquire Pro Bowl receiver Marshall from Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall tries to make a catch at the goal line but officials ruled it incomplete during play against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL football game in Miami, Florida, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - The Chicago Bears have acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall from the Miami Dolphins for a pair of undisclosed draft picks, the National Football League (NFL) teams said on Tuesday.

One of the NFL’s dominant wide outs, Marshall has caught over 100 passes three times, surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last five seasons and holds the NFL record for most receptions in a single game (21).

Last season Marshall started all 16 games for the Dolphins hauling in 81 passes for 1,214 yards and six touchdowns.

Taken in the fourth round of the 2006 draft by Denver, the trade reunites Marshall with former Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler. The duo formed one of the most dangerous partnerships while playing in Denver.

In 2008 with Cutler the starting quarterback, the three-time Pro Bowler posted a career best 104 catches for 1,265 yards.