Bears re-sign veteran quarterback McCown
November 13, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

Bears re-sign veteran quarterback McCown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chicago Bears quarterback Josh McCown drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field in Chicago December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

(Reuters) - Veteran quarterback Josh McCown has been re-signed by the Chicago Bears with Jay Cutler’s status still uncertain due to a concussion, the National Football League team said on Tuesday.

Cutler missed the second half of Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans after being injured and was replaced by Jason Campbell, who is expected to start on Monday against the San Francisco Giants.

However, the Bears sorely needed backup at quarterback and they have again turned to McCown, who began last season as a high school football coach in North Carolina and ended it playing for the Bears.

”We always have to look ahead for situations like that,“ Bears coach Lovie Smith told reporters. ”Every available quarterback is an option for us if we felt like we needed to go in that direction.

“He (McCown) has played good football for us. We’re familiar with him.”

McCown, 33, appeared in three games for Chicago last season and made two starts, completing 35 of 55 passes for 414 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

The nine-year league veteran re-signed with the Bears in March and spent the entire offseason with them before being released on August 31.

Cutler and Campbell are the only two other quarterbacks on Chicago’s 53-man roster.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
