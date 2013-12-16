NFL: Bears cornerback Tillman out for rest of season

Cincinnati Bengals' Andrew Hawkins (R) makes a catch against Chicago Bears' Charles Tillman during the first quarter of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Veteran Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after not sufficiently recovering from a torn right triceps, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Monday.

The 32-year-old, a Pro Bowl selection in 2011 and 2012, had been placed on the injured reserve/designated to return list after suffering the injury against the Detroit Lions on November 10.

Tillman was eligible to make his competitive comeback in the second round of the NFL playoffs but Bears coach Marc Trestman told reporters that was no longer an option due to the pace of his recovery.

“It became apparent over time that he wouldn’t be available,” Trestman said while also discussing Chicago’s come-from-behind 38-31 road win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Tillman’s contract expires in March, one month after he celebrates his 33rd birthday.

The Bears had looked in danger of losing ground in the tight National Football Conference (NFC) race when trailing 24-17 after three quarters on Sunday before quarterback Jay Cutler tossed three touchdown passes to lead them to victory.

Trestman heaped lavish praise on Cutler, who expertly took the reins back from back-up Josh McCown after missing the previous four games due to a sprained ankle.

“His concern for this team goes much deeper than just himself,” Trestman said.

The (8-6) Bears, who sit fourth in the 16-team NFC standings, are next in action on Sunday against the Eagles in Philadelphia.