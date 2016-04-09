Bengals coach Lewis given contract extension: report

Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis reacts in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to extend coach Marvin Lewis’ contract until the end of the 2017 season, NFL.com reported on Friday.

The Bengals would not comment on the report.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the 2016 season, but for the third successive year the team gavethe 57-year-old a one-year extension.

Lewis, who has been with the team since 2003, is the second longest tenured coach in the NFL behind New England’s Bill Belichick.

He has a career record of 112-94-2 and turned the Bengals into regulars in the post-season, but has failed to win a playoff game during his tenure. Cincinnati were beaten by Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Cardplayoffs in January, their fifth consecutive defeat in the post-season first round.